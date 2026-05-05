Remakes of Myst and Riven are coming to PlayStation, Xbox and the Microsoft Store

Developer Cyan Worlds is releasing remakes of the classic adventure game Myst and its sequel Riven on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Microsoft Store. Myst was previously available on the Xbox, but both games have now been lovingly updated for modern hardware, including Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset.

On the PS5, both Myst and Riven can be played in 2D flat screen mode or VR using the PS VR2. The flatscreen version of the games offer new ray-traced reflections, and a Performance Mode that can up the game from 30fps to 60fps in exchange for disabling certain graphical features. Both games also support the PlayStation's Power Saver Mode, for reduced energy consumption, and are considered "PS5 Pro Enhanced" if you own Sony's more expensive console and want to see "better view distance, foliage, textures, post-processing, and shading," according to a new post on the PlayStation Blog.

The Xbox version of Riven carries over improvements Cyan Worlds originally included in its Myst remake. Riven supports Xbox Play Anywhere, offers ray-traced reflections, includes the same Performance Mode offered on the PS5 and lets you play the game in 4K and with HDR enabled on supported displays.

Cyan Worlds has released multiple versions of Myst and Riven over the years, but the developer's effort to modernize both games started in earnest in 2020 with the launch of Myst for Meta's Quest headsets. That game introduced a proper 3D version of Myst's world, among other improvements. Cyan Worlds later brought a non-VR version of the remake to PC and Mac in 2021, and iOS in 2023. The developers work on remaking Riven is more recent, and kicked off in 2024 with simultaneous releases for PC, Mac and Quest.

Both the Myst and Riven remakes will be available for $35 each on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and the Microsoft Store on May 19. You can purchase Myst for the Xbox Series X/S right now.