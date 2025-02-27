Sony cuts the price of PS VR2 to $400

Sony is permanently reducing the price of the PlayStation VR2. Starting in March, the headset will cost $400, €450 and £400 — down from $550, €600 and £530, respectively. Included in the price cut is the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which, like the standard package, will cost $400, €450 or £400 depending on your region. While it's been possible to buy the PS VR2 for less than $400 during recent sales, the new pricing should give retailers the flexibility to discount the device even more aggressively down the road.

It's hard to say what this means for the future of the PS VR2. Arguably, it was too expensive at launch, and at $400, it still costs more than the Meta Quest 3S, a standalone headset that doesn't require a PlayStation 5 or PC to power it. Sony recently added support for low-latency hand tracking, but overall the company doesn't appear keen on investing more time and money into the platform. Major first-party studios haven't made many games for the PS VR2, and those that have, including the creators of Call of the Mountain, have seen layoffs in recent months.