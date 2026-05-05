Apple will pay $250 million for failing to deliver its AI-powered Siri on time

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claims the company misled iPhone buyers in the US that the updated version of Siri it announced alongside Apple Intelligence would launch in 2024, The Financial Times writes. The company originally showed off its more "personalized" Siri at WWDC 2024, but has failed to ship the new AI assistant almost two years later.

Assuming it's approved by a judge, the settlement will cover a class that includes US buyers of the iPhone 16 lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro. The settlement will offer financial relief to anyone who expected Siri on their new iPhone, but Apple's proposal notably doesn't require the company to actually admit fault for advertising AI features it hasn't shipped.

The company slowly rolled out components of the text editing, image generation and ChatGPT integration it pitched as Apple Intelligence throughout 2024 and 2025, but a version of Siri that understands the context of what's on your device and can take action in apps on your behalf never arrived. Apple didn't publicly acknowledge it would have to delay that Siri update until March 2025, over five months after the iPhone 16 launched, a phone the company sold as being able to run Apple Intelligence.

After Apple announced the delay, it pulled ads it had run in the lead-up to the iPhone launch showing off the new Siri feature. The company now plans to finally offer the new Siri this year, largely thanks to a partnership with Google that lets Apple use the company's Gemini models. The new Siri, along with a collection of other AI features, will reportedly be included in iOS 27.