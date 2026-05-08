Boox announces Tappy, a wireless page-turning remote

Boox's varied assortment of eye-preserving e-ink tablets and monitors have been gaining traction in the last few years, and the company's accessory makes them even more appealing. The delightfully named Tappy is a new wireless remote control designed for easy (note: not lazy) page-turning and scrolling.

Tappy is designed to be used with ereaders, especially those that are propped up or mounted, in which case constantly reaching out to interact with the display can be annoying. The cute little remote, which connects to Boox's products and other supported Android devices via Bluetooth, can be placed in or under your hand for immediate access.

Tappy has three modes that determine what the buttons do. Reading mode makes them page-turners, browsing mode allows for vertical scrolling and listening mode scrubs forward or backwards through audio. An indicator light tells you when you've switched mode.

The remote has a wireless range of up to 33 feet, and you charge the 95mAh battery using the built-in USB-C port. Boox says a full charge will last you weeks. Tappy comes in two colors, green and orange, and you get two spare keycaps in the box. It's available to buy now and costs $26.