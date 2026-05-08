Shoot up Xenomorphs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, arriving this summer

If the co-op alien-blasting action of 2021's Aliens: Fireteam Elite was your cup of tea, we have good news: A sequel is on the way. The second installment will expand the cap to four players while adding new classes and weapons.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 doesn't appear to reinvent the wheel from its arcade-like predecessor. "Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers," the shooter's announcement reads. If that isn't (also) a description of the first game, I don't know what is.

Of course, there are upgrades, and not only its sharper-looking graphics. You can play with a larger squad: Four players can take aim at alien scum, up from three in the original. Pathogens and Weyland-Yutani combat synthetics will pose new obstacles. There's even a new build-your-own Specialist class that should add more versatility. Developer Cold Iron Studios also promises deeper squad mechanics and a wider selection of weapons to use across classes.

The title will take you through "immersive new environments across the Aliens universe" as we approach the 40th anniversary(!!) of James Cameron's 1986 blockbuster this July. That upcoming milestone may also contributed to the recent release of the first Alien: Isolation sequel teaser.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is scheduled to arrive "this summer." It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam and Epic).