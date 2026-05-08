Discord is recovering from an outage that took some users offline

Discord is recovering following a brief outage that saw some users unable to use the popular chat app. At 3:08PM ET, the company said it had begun investigating an issue with its API systems. Shortly thereafter, at 3:24PM ET, Discord said it had identified the problem, but noted at the time it was still affecting users, making it difficult for them to access the service.

"We are continuing to work to remediate the issues impacting availability for some Discord users," the company said at3:56PM ET. "This is causing impact across our service, including logging in and sending messages." Whatever was causing the disruption, Discord appeared to solve it quickly. At 4:16PM ET, the company said it was starting to see "seeing significant recovery" across its systems. As of 4:59PM ET, the service isn't at "fully healthy state" yet, so if you're having trouble launching the app, it may take a bit more time before everything is up and running again.

Update 4:53PM ET: The headline and copy of this article have been updated to reflect that Discord is recovering.