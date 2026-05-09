The electric scooter rental company Lime has filed for IPO

Lime, the micromobility company known for its electric scooters and bicycles which are dumped across city streets, has filed for an initial public offering. The rental startup, which is officially known as Neutron Holdings, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, after teasing ambitions of going public back in 2021.

The company that offers short-term rentals for its bright green scooters and bicycles was founded in 2017 and quickly won backing from major companies like Uber. In the SEC filing, Lime reported that it earned $521 million in revenue in 2023, growing to $686.6 million in 2024 and $886.7 million in 2025. As of the end of last year, Lime reported operating in approximately 230 cities across 29 countries. The company's CEO, Wayne Ting, even noted that Lime had surpassed one billion trips in 2025 in the letter from the CEO accompanying the IPO filing.

However, the startup is still looking to get out of the red and the IPO filing may help with that. According to the filing, Lime saw net losses of $59.3 million in 2025 and has already recorded $61.3 million more in losses in the first quarter of 2026. The filing also indicated that buying Lime's common stock could open investors up to some risk factors, including its "history of net losses" and the potential for not being able to "achieve or maintain profitability in the future." Lime's competitors have tried and failed to achieve profitability, as seen with Bird going public but then filing for bankruptcy in 2023.