Image credit: Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images

Lime now owns Uber's Jump bike and scooter service

The transportation options will remain in the Uber app
Marc DeAngelis
55m ago
LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 13: A number of Lime-S e-scooters are parked in a neat row outside MAAT museum by the Tagus River on January 13, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Since their introduction in Lisbon, e-scooters have become very popular with tourists and locals, but have also generated accidents and adverse reactions among the residents. Police are taking action against drivers who do not comply with safety regulations such as driving in pairs or not wearing helmets for accidents related to the use of these vehicles are on the rise. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Horacio Villalobos via Getty Images

With most people social distancing and working from home, ride sharing services have seen dramatically less usage. The Information reported last month that Uber’s bookings are down 80 percent, and on Wednesday the company announced it will lay off 3,700 employees. That hasn’t stopped them from conducting major business transactions, though. Uber -- a ride sharing company -- is leading a $170 million investment round in Lime -- a scooter sharing company.

This will be Lime’s eighth round of funding, and is substantially less than the $310 million in series D funding it received last year. Along with Uber, Bain Capital Ventures and Alphabet’s GV -- which have both funded Lime previously -- are participating in the investment round, as is Alphabet itself.

Uber isn’t just investing in Lime, though. The company is also handing over Jump, its own scooter sharing and bike sharing division. Lime plans to integrate Jump in its own app, though it's not clear if it will be a full-on replacement.

Something about two competing companies becoming so close seems a bit odd. That said, guidance from Uber could be what Lime needs to find a clearer path to long-term success.

