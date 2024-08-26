The best Android phones for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There’s one clear perk that Android has over iOS and that’s variety when it comes to the phones you have to choose from. Apple has made the iPhone is the only game in town for iOS, but with Google’s operating system, there are dozens of choices out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and others. But that also means it can be difficult to decide which device is best for you when it comes time to upgrade, or if you want to switch from iPhone to Android in the new year. If you’re looking for a new phone and don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered with a selection of the best Android phones for every budget.

What to look for in a new Android phone

Performance

When it comes to picking our favorite Android phones, the main things we look for are pretty straightforward: good performance (both compute and AI), a nice display, solid design, sharp cameras, long battery life and a significant commitment to ongoing software support. For performance, not only do we look at benchmarks and other metrics, but we also evaluate phones based on responsiveness. Regardless of whether you’re reading, text messaging, scrolling through social media or playing a game, no one wants a gadget that feels sluggish.

Display

When it comes to displays, we generally prefer OLED panels that can produce rich, saturated colors with at least 600 nits of brightness, though many of our top mid-range and high-end phones can hit 1,000 nits or more. And more recently, most of our favorite devices also support screens with fast refresh rates of 90Hz or 120Hz, which adds an extra level of smoothness and fluidity.

Design

Now we will admit there is a bit of subjectivity when deciding which phones look the best, but there are other design aspects like dust and water resistance or screen durability that can make a big difference to long-term survival. It’s also important to consider things like support for wireless charging, power sharing (aka reverse wireless charging) and UWB connectivity, which can have an impact on how your phone interacts with your other devices.

Cameras

Obviously, for photos we’re looking for sharp, colorful shots in both bright and low-light conditions. And we want video clips with high dynamic range, rich audio and smooth image stabilization. Extra cameras for ultra-wide and telephoto lenses are a plus. The best cameras should also include features like dedicated night modes, support for various video recording resolutions, and additional photo modes like timelapse, slow motion and more.

Battery and software

Finally, in terms of longevity, we’re looking for all-day battery life on devices that also delivered great results on our local video rundown test (at least 16 hours on a charge, but more is obviously better). Wireless charging capabilities have become almost ubiquitous over the past few years, and most of our top picks have this extra perk. Fast-charging is available on some Android phones, too. Finally, with people holding onto their phones longer than ever, we like to see companies commit to at least three years of software support, upgrades and regular security updates.

Google 94 100 Google Pixel 9 Pro Best Android phone overall Read our full Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL review Processor: Google Tensor G4 | Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua, up to 120Hz | Cameras: Rear array (50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 48MP 5x telephoto lens), 42MP dual PD selfie front camera with autofocus | Battery: 4,700mAh Finally, a smaller Pixel Pro. Google's Pixel series has long been one of the best Android phones around, with the Pro model being the superior version. But it was always a little too big and too cumbersome for those of us who have smaller hands or want our phones to fit in our pockets. Cue the Pixel 9 Pro, which is the littler version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Instead of a relatively large 6.8-inch screen like that on its bigger sibling, the standard Pro has a 6.3-inch display that is easy to maneuver. No more worrying about dropping your Pixel Pro just because you fumbled while trying to reach the top of the screen! Better yet, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Google hasn't sacrificed any key feature to get to the smaller size, meaning you'll find the same camera setup and performance in both handsets. The only real differences are the screen size, battery and charging speeds, as the non-XL model recharges at a slightly slower rate. But the Pixel 9 Pro is also much longer-lasting than the XL, notching almost 25 hours on our battery test. Those distinctions aside, the Pixel 9 Pro lineup is our favorite Android phone because of its top-notch camera performance, intriguing AI features and a general grown-up vibe. While previous Pixel flagships had a colorful, blocky design that felt fresh, this year's devices feel solid and refined. And, dare we say it, almost like iPhones. Without the camera bars, they would be pretty hard to tell apart from Apple's phones. Possibly because it's grown up so much over the years, but the Pixel phones now cost the same as iPhones. The Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro both start at $999, and though some of us have come to think of Google's handsets as the more competitively priced option, this year's model might be good enough to justify a premium price. If you still want something from the Pixel 9 family but don't want to pay $1,000, the base Pixel 9 is still a solid handset for most people. But as it stands, the Pixel 9 Pro is the best Android handset money can buy. — Cherlynn Low, Deputy Editor, Reviews Pros Great camera features and improved telephoto camera

A year of Gemini Advanced for free

Incredible battery life

A beautiful, bright screen that’s easy to use outdoors

Tensor G4 runs cooler than its predecessor Cons Slower charging speeds than the XL

Not the best phone for gaming $999 at Google Explore More Buying Options $999 at Amazon$999 at Best Buy

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget 90 100 Google Pixel 8a Best budget Android phone Read our full Google Pixel 8a review Processor: Google Tensor G3 | Display: 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED, up to 120Hz | Cameras: Rear array (64MP wide, 13MP ultrawide), 13MP front camera | Battery: 4,49mAh Google’s A-series Pixels have long been some of the best midrange phones on the market. But now with the addition of a Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a supports the same powerful and versatile AI functions you get on Google’s flagship phones along with excellent cameras, a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display and great battery life. The device also comes with creature comforts like IP67 dust and water resistance and convenient (but slow) 7.5-watt Qi wireless charging. But most importantly, starting at $499, it might be one of the best deals on the market. Pros Colorful 120Hz OLED display

Strong battery life

Excellent cameras

Great value Cons Slow wireless charging

Thick bezels $499 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $499 at Google Store$499 at Target

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget 89 100 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Best premium Android phone Read our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+, up to 120Hz | Cameras: Rear array (200MP, Dual Pixel AF, Digital Zoom 100x, 50MP Macro, 12MP UW), 12MP front camera | Battery: 5,000mAh For its latest super-premium phone, Samsung gave the S24 Ultra a more durable titanium frame, faster performance thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a much longer battery life. The company also tweaked its longest telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom so it's more usable in a wider range of situations. But the biggest upgrade is a new full suite of AI tools, which includes the ability to proofread texts, edit images and transcribe recordings. And when you tack on the best display available on a phone today and a built-in stylus, you have a very compelling flagship handset. Unfortunately, starting at $1,300, the S24 Ultra is a bit too expensive to recommend to anyone without deep pockets. $46 at Samsung Electronics Explore More Buying Options $995 at Walmart$1,100 at Best Buy