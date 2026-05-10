Safari's latest trick could be automatically organizing your tabs into groups

For those of us who keep hundreds of Safari tabs open, Apple is reportedly testing out a new feature that can organize all of it automatically. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a Safari feature called "Organize Tabs" that will debut with iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. As the name suggests, the new feature will automatically organize your Safari tabs, but Gurman added that it won't carry the Apple Intelligence label, even though it's likely using some form of artificial intelligence. Once the feature is live, Safari users will be able to choose if they want the grouping to be automatic or not, according to Gurman.

This Organize Tabs feature adds onto the Tab Groups option that was introduced to Safari 15 back in 2021. Of course, Google already debuted a similar capability on Chrome in January 2024, called Organize Similar Tabs, marketing it as one of its new generative AI features. However, Apple has been known to lag behind its competitors when it comes to AI-powered features. According to Gurman, we could get our first look at the Organize Tabs feature at WWDC26, which is scheduled to kick off on June 8.