Gemini in Chrome arrives on Android devices in June

Google is bringing Gemini in Chrome to Android devices. During the Android Show: I/O Edition livestream on Tuesday, the company announced that it would release the chatbot integration in June. Once it arrives, Android users will see a new Gemini icon at the top right of the toolbar. Tapping it will bring up a chat interface from the bottom of the screen.

Despite the switch to a smaller form factor, the majority of Gemini in Chrome features Google offers on PCs are accounted for in this new release. For instance, Nano Banana image generation is present, as is integration with other Google apps, including Calendar and Keep. Likewise, Personal Intelligence — which allows Gemini to pull context from your other Google services — is available too.

The company has even managed to bring auto browse to Android, though as before an AI Pro or Ultra subscription is required to use the feature. Google suggests auto browse can be helpful in situations where you're in a rush. For example, say you forgot to reserve parking tickets for a comedy show, you can instruct Gemini to get you one through SpotHero. The agent will then use information from your ticket confirmation to complete the task.

"All these capabilities are built with the same security protections we offer on desktop, defending you against emerging threats like prompt injection so you can maintain peace of mind whether you are on the go or at home," Google said. "And to provide an added layer of control, auto browse is designed to ask for confirmation before completing sensitive tasks, like making purchases or posting on social media."

Google plans to start rolling out Gemini in Chrome to Android users in the US beginning in late June. A device with at least 4GB of RAM is required to access the update, but OS support goes as far back as Android 12.