Canon's full-frame R6 V vlogging camera shoots up to 7K RAW video

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Canon is targeting creators again with its first full-frame vlogging camera, the R6 V, offering powerful features like a 32.5MP sensor, 7K RAW video, open gate recording and in-body stabilization. Based on the Canon R6 III, it's aimed at users who "capture video on a daily basis," the company said, so it offers a flip-out screen, zoom lever and active cooling, but lacks an electronic viewfinder. The sensor isn't stacked, so rolling shutter distortion may be an issue in some shooting situations.

Though clearly smaller than the R6 III, the R6 V is only slightly lighter at 1.52 pounds compared to 1.54 pounds due to the added heft of the active cooling. Unlike other vlogging models from Sony and others, it has a chunky grip that should make it easier to hold, along with full manual controls, a zoom lever, dual card slots (SD UHS-II and CFexpress B) and a full-sized LP-E6P battery. It also comes with the ports creators need, including microphone, headphone, HDMI (full-sized) and USB-C.

The EOS R6 V comes with a vari-angle (fully articulating) 3-inch, 1.62 million dot display, so it's good for solo vloggers who need to monitor themselves while shooting. As mentioned, though, the camera lacks an electronic viewfinder which may making shooting in bright sunlight a challenge.

Canon

What makes this camera extra attractive to vloggers compared to rival models like Sony's ZV-E1 are the professional video formats on tap. The R6 III can capture up to 7K 60 fps 12-bit RAW video with 2K proxies (30 fps RAW standard and 60 fps RAW light), along with 7K 30p open gate for creators who release on both vertical and horizontal platforms. For slow-mo, you get 4K at up to 120 fps and 2K DCI at 180 fps. It offers 10-bit Canon Log 2 and Log 3 capture, with up to 15+ stops of dynamic range promised in Log 2 mode, along with HLG and PQ (BT.2020) HDR support.

With the R6 V, Canon is putting its overheating issues in the past. With the active cooling system enabled at room temperature, there are effectively no shooting limitations due to overheating, with Canon promising "120 minutes or more" capture at 7K RAW 60 fps with 2K proxies. That's reduced to 52 minutes at 86F temperatures with the fan set to "high."

Canon

The R6 V also offers full in-body stabilization that's enhanced with supported lenses, along with digital IS for extra smoothing while walking. Canon says the system is "on par with the R6 III" which offers up to 8.5 stops of IS with supported lenses. Though not as extensive as the scopes available on some of its cinema cameras, the R6 V's exposure aids include a waveform monitor, zebra display and false color modes, along with View Assist when shooting Clog 2 or Clog 3.

The new model is also equipped with Canon's latest advanced focusing functions, including automatic subject detection for people, animals and vehicles. You can register specific people if you want to pick a subject out of a group, and Canon has introduced "AF for close-up demos" that will quickly focus on a product put in front of it, much like Sony's "Product Showcase" feature.

The R6 V also supports VR capture via Sony's custom VR lenses and supports livestreaming via UVC/UAC or HDMI over live switching. Other key features include custom color settings, aspect ratio markers during recording and power zoom with supported lenses.

Canon

One of those supported lenses is Canon's new $1,399 RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ zoom lens with built-in optical stabilization that weighs in at just 0.92 pounds. Canon is also offering a number of new accessories including the $70 BR2 Bluetooth remote, $160 TG2 tripod handgrip, $180 ring adapter for half-macro RF lenses and yes, a new $9 rear lens cap that's easier to attach.

Canon's EOS R6 V full-frame vlogging camera is now on pre-order for $2,499 (body only), or $3,699 with the RF20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ lens. Canon is also offering the Creator Accessory Kit II with a stereo microphone DM-E100, Tripod Grip and Wireless Remote control for $250.