Alan Wake comes to horror game Phasmophobia

It's a meeting of the terrifying minds. The horror survival game Phasmophobia just launched a three-week crossover event with the Alan Wake franchise. It's appropriately called Phasmophobia by Alan Wake and features reimagined maps and character skins for both Wake and co-protagonist Saga Anderson.

The game will now task players with retrieving pages of a book written by fictional novelist Alan Wake. These pages were actually written by Sam Lake, the creative director of Remedy and the lead story architect for the franchise. The updated maps let players explore locations inspired by the fantastic Alan Wake 2.

The event is live until June 2. This is a free update that's available for all versions of Phasmophobia, including Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PS VR2. While access to the new maps and story pages end at that date, the character skins last forever.

For the uninitiated, Phasmophobia is a co-op horror title in which players hunt ghosts in a variety of haunted locations. It's pretty fun and has become a fairly big hit. It's actually getting turned into a movie by Blumhouse.

The Alan Wake games are surreal single-player adventures set in a spooky version of the Pacific Northwest. This franchise is also getting the cinematic treatment in the near future.