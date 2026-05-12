Nintendo just announced a $500 Switch 2 bundle that includes a first-party game

Nintendo just announced a Switch 2 bundle that goes live in early June. It includes the console and one of three games for $500. The console currently costs $450 on its own and the AI-fueled chip crisis and tariffs are forcing a $50 price increase come September. This will balloon the price of the console and a first-party game to around $570.

The titles up for grabs here as part of this bundle are basically the only three big-name Switch 2 exclusives. There's Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and the recent hit Pokémon Pokopia. Mario Kart World is likely the weakest of the bunch, but it's still Mario Kart. Bananza and Pokopia are both top-tier experiences.

Nintendo says the bundle "will be available for a limited time while supplies last." This likely means that stock will be long gone by the time that price increase rolls around in September.

The Switch 2 isn't the only console going up in price. They all are. The Xbox Series X digital edition now costs a whopping $600 and the standard PS5 is now priced at $650. The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 came out nearly six years ago and are now both more expensive than they were at launch. The same will soon go for the Switch 2, though that just came out last year.