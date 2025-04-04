Mario Kart World hands-on: The perfect launch game for the Switch 2

Mario Kart 8 and its Deluxe update have been around so long it's easy to forget that the game actually predates the Switch and can trace its origins way back to the Wii U. But every good run must come to an end, and with the forthcoming arrival of the Switch 2 on June 5, Mario Kart World is looking like the ideal launch partner.

Now there hasn't really ever been a bad Mario Kart game, but World feels like Nintendo has jammed nitrous into every corner and crevice. Even during my demo session where not all the characters were unlocked, I got the sense that its roster is massive. All the big names are there like Peach and Yoshi, but you also have baby versions of many of them alongside Toadette, Pauline, Nabbit and so much more. This feeling extends to a range of vehicles too, which includes standard karts in addition to stuff like jet skis and scooters.

Editor's note: This hands-on focuses on our writer's experience with the game Mario Kart World before its release alongside the Switch 2 in June. If you want his impressions of the gaming console itself, check out his Switch 2 hands-on, which covers the hardware, playing experience and changes from the original model. Since this article was published, Nintendo has announced that US pre-orders for the Switch 2 will be delayed indefinitely so it can "assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." Those in America can no longer order one on April 9 as previously shared.

But more importantly, the world feels huge. Not only can you freely roam around tracks as they seamlessly connect from one to another, there are also little details like weather effects and day/night shifts that make things feel more alive. And there's also a seemingly huge range of tracks to choose from, organized into several Grand Prix circuits.

The most fun I had, though, was when I got a chance to play the Knockout Tour mode, which is like Mario Kart meets F-Zero 99. In this setting, you have 24 people in a single race that progresses across multiple tracks. Every few laps, the last four places get eliminated, so it's your job to dodge shells and use every last mushroom boost, shortcut and power slide to stay at the front of the pack. It's a non-stop frenzy that just keeps going and, though I don't have the same reaction speed I did when I was younger, this old-head still got first place. And even after a win, I just wanted more. (For the record, Nintendo's photography policy required me to have a person in the frame, so a friendly staff member stood in my place, but here's my receipt.)

That said, the best part is that I'm sure I missed some features because I didn't even have a chance to try out the outfit customization Nintendo teased in World's trailer. And I was so focused on winning that I didn't fully explore the expanded list of tricks like grinding on rails and hopping off vertical walls.

Granted, it's a bummer that Nintendo has raised the price of many Switch 2 games, particularly with Mario Kart World coming in at $80 for a digital copy or $90 for a physical cart. But that can be largely avoided by purchasing the Switch 2 bundle that comes with the game, which effectively brings its price back down to $50. So if you are planning on getting a Switch 2 at launch, opting for this combo feels like a no-brainer.

Update, April 4 2025, 11:52AM ET: This story has been updated to include an Editor's Note pointing out where readers can find our hands-on impressions of the Switch 2 itself, as well as the latest news that pre-orders for the device have been delayed following the announcement of widespread tariffs.

Correction, April 15 2025 4:45PM ET: At the preview event, one of the staff members running the Mario Kart World demo claimed the game can run at 120fps in docked mode. However, Nintendo has since confirmed that the game officially supports 1440p/60fps in TV mode or 1080p/60fps in handheld mode.

