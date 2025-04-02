Mario Kart World headed to Switch 2 with 24-player races and an $80 price tag

Mario Kart World is arriving exclusively alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 when it hits store shelves on June 5. The day-and-date release of the latest iteration in the series was confirmed in the company's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, along with a totally new feature: off-road driving.

That's right, Mario Kart World will allow you to "drive virtually everywhere." That means you can grind down railings, jump off walls and even drive off the race track. You can also enter a mode called Free Roam which let's you simply drive around and enjoy the scenery with friends. Cue me as my forever choice Yoshi excitedly driving across the globe.

Unsurprisingly, with a name like Mario Kart World, the courses will take place in regions around a contiguous game world. You'll also get a bit more of an immersive experience as Nintendo is going to change things up based on the time of day and the weather.

When it comes to a four-race Grand Prix, Nintendo is even having you do the legwork and drive between the courses. How you do along the way will impact your standing in the competition. There's also a new mode called Knockout Tour, which takes you from one end of the globe to another — but with elimination checkpoints along the way. You must be above the place listed on the screen, say eighth for example, or you'll get kicked out of the race. Oh and did we mention there's now 24 drivers, upping the competition?

A new Mario Kart game for the Switch 2 isn't exactly a surprise. We got a first look at a potential Mario Kart game back in January, when Nintendo released a first-look at the Switch 2. But now we have a bona fide preview on Nintendo's site, as well as YouTube (below).

Unfortunately, this same info dump confirmed a less exciting development: The game will retail for a whopping $80 when it arrives on June 5. However, you can save $30 by opting for a bundle that packs the title in with the Switch 2 hardware for $500.

Nintendo will announce more information about Mario Kart World during another Nintendo Direct on April 17.

