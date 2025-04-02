Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live coverage: All of the details around the company's latest console
Joy-Con mouse, engage!
After giving us a glimpse of the Switch 2 in January, Nintendo is finally divulging all of the details around its new console in a Direct livestream today. There's a lot we know already: The Switch 2 basically looks like an evolved version of the original Switch, with a larger screen and Joy-Cons that magnetically attach to its sides. Early photos and Nintendo's own announcement video also teased a unique optical mouse feature for the Joy-Cons, something that could be useful for strategy games. (And who knows, maybe we'll eventually see the long-awaited Mario Paint revival.)
During the 60-minute Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo will finally be able to show off all of the ways the Switch 2 differs from the original console. Expect to hear a lot more about the new Joy-Cons, the screen improvements and more details about upcoming Switch 2 games. Nintendo isn't the sort of company to geek out on technical specs, but we might hear more about what's powering the Switch 2 internally. Nintendo isn't exactly aiming for the portable PC gaming crowd (a trend the Switch directly inspired), but it would be nice to see how the Switch 2 compares to powerful new PC handhelds.
Check out our roundup of all of the rumors and early details around the console. And be sure to join us for live coverage of the Switch 2 launch event before it kicks off at 9AM ET on April 2.
Donkey Kong Bananza is a brand new 3D platformer for Switch 2
There's an all-new Donkey Kong platformer on its way. This is the first game of its type since Donkey Kong 64 hit the Nintendo 64 all the way back in 1999. It’s called Donkey Kong Bananza and launches exclusively for the Switch 2 on July 17, which is just over a month after the console hits store shelves.
It looks cool! Much of the environment is destructible, so DK (with his somewhat controversial new look) can get in there and break stuff. It also features sidescrolling segments, sort of like how modern Mario 3D platformers dip into their 2D roots every once in a while.
Read more: Donkey Kong Bananza is a brand new 3D platformer for Switch 2
FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is a steampunk vampire adventure coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026
Who had "an exclusive FromSoftware game that's as dark and gothic as anything" on their bingo card for today's Nintendo Direct?
Read more: FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is a steampunk vampire adventure coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026
Nintendo announces upgraded Switch 2 editions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo won't let you escape two of its most critically-acclaimed games ever. It's announced there will be Switch 2 versions of both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Both titles will benefit from the next-gen console's increased power, with enhanced framerates and resolution during play, as well as HDR support for deeper colors and contrast. Nintendo wasn't specific on the difference between handheld and TV play just yet, but we know the new console will feature several resolutions for play, from 1080p through to 4K.
Read more: Nintendo announces upgraded Switch 2 editions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom
- Cherlynn Low
Mario Kart World features 24-player races, off-roading and sick grinds
As expected, a new Mario Kart title will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. Called Mario Kart World, the game will let players "drive virtually everywhere," including off the race track, on railings and even walls. Parkour Mario Kart?
More from Sarah Fielding:
"You can also enter a mode called Free Roam which let's you simply drive around and enjoy the scenery with friends. Cue me as my forever choice Yoshi excitedly driving across the globe.
Unsurprisingly, with a name like Mario Kart World, the courses will take place in regions around a contiguous game world. You'll also get a bit more of an immersive experience as Nintendo is going to change things up based on the time of day and the weather."
Read more: Mario Kart World features 24-player races, off-roading and sick grinds
- Cherlynn Low
The Nintendo Switch 2 will play GameCube games
One more note on the Switch 2 before I tell you all about new games... On June 5, when the Switch 2 is actually available, Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack will begin to include GameCube titles. The company is also releasing a new version of the GameCube classic controller for Switch Online members.
Per Igor Bonifacic:
"Games that support multiplayer, including F-Zero GX, will offer online play, with support for up to four players. Additionally, the Switch 2 will render every GameCube game at a higher resolution for improved image quality. Nintendo will also release a new version of the GameCube's classic controller that features a USB-C connection, wireless connectivity and a dedicated C button for GameChat functionality."
- Cherlynn Low
Nintendo lets Switch 2 players share their games
An intriguing new feature is GameShare, which will allow you and your friends to play multiplayer games in the same space with multiple consoles, even if only one of you actually owns the title.
More details from Daniel Cooper:
"With the first Switch, multiplayer was limited to sharing JoyCons on the same console hardware. But for the successor, if two people each have a Switch 2 but one copy of a compatible game, then they’ll be able to play wirelessly on their own hardware. But that’s not all, as you’ll also be able to do this with four consoles at a time, including original Switch and Switch Lite models."
- Cherlynn Low
The Switch 2’s Joy-Cons can double as mouse-like controllers
We also got to see the updated Joy-Cons with the ability to act as mice (of the computer variety, not the rodents).
From Lawrence Bonk:
"One Joy-Con can be used as a traditional controller, held vertically, while the other slides along the table as a mouse. This could allow for near-perfect ports of Wii and Wii U games that relied on motion control, in addition to ports of PC titles. A Joy-Con will also combine with the gyroscope for unique gameplay experiences."
Read more: The Switch 2’s Joy-Cons can double as mouse-like controllers
- Cherlynn Low
The Nintendo Switch 2 offers built-in voice chat and screensharing
In addition to the new console, Nintendo also showed off the Switch 2 Camera, as well as features like built-in voice chat and screensharing. The handheld gaming machine will not only have a microphone onboard to pick up your voice, but also a C button that activates the chat mode.
According to writer Lawrence Bonk:
"Voice chat was never easy on the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, with the Switch 2, Nintendo is making it an essential part of the new console. By pressing the new "C" button, located on the right Joy-Con, players can jump into a GameChat with their friends and family."
Read more: The Nintendo Switch 2 offers built-in voice chat and screensharing
- Cherlynn Low
The Nintendo Switch 2 arrives on June 5 for $450
The biggest news today was of course the official unveiling and availability details of the Nintendo Switch 2. It'll be available for $450 on June 5, with pre-orders beginning on April 9. Various bundles are available, as well as new accessories and launch games. Check out our guide on how to pre-order the Switch 2, and I imagine step 1 is probably to set a reminder for 12:01am on April 9.
- Cherlynn Low
Thanks to both Sam and Devindra for this liveblog and to all of you for sticking with us so far. We have plenty of coverage planned for the rest of this week as we take some time to digest the news and parse through all the different trailers and press releases from Nintendo. Here's a quick recap of some of today's announcements, though.
- Sam Rutherford
Well I think that's actually it for now. But stay tuned to Engadget, because there's definitely more to learn as we get closer to launch.
- Sam Rutherford
- Devindra Hardawar
Pre-orders kick off on April 9.
- Sam Rutherford
So before we go, we just saw this press release get dropped online!
- Devindra Hardawar
Oh wait we see a price now! It's $450! Why drop this in a press release and not the hour-long livestream?!
- Devindra Hardawar
Thanks for joining us folks, stay tuned for more coverage around the Switch 2!
- Sam Rutherford
That's definitely a bummer and I'm kind of surprised they aren't just spilling that info now. But I think Nintendo already sold millions of people on the Switch 2 without even telling us how much it costs.
- Devindra Hardawar
So the stream is over, and we still don't have a price. Like many companies, Nintendo is likely weighing final pricing against potential US tariffs and other economic concerns. Personally, I'd expect it to land around $400
- Sam Rutherford
Ok, back to Switch 2 for a sec, Nintendo says we're going to have to wait longer for an official price!
- Devindra Hardawar
We don't have a price, don't go!
