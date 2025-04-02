Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live coverage: All of the details around the company's latest console

After giving us a glimpse of the Switch 2 in January, Nintendo is finally divulging all of the details around its new console in a Direct livestream today. There's a lot we know already: The Switch 2 basically looks like an evolved version of the original Switch, with a larger screen and Joy-Cons that magnetically attach to its sides. Early photos and Nintendo's own announcement video also teased a unique optical mouse feature for the Joy-Cons, something that could be useful for strategy games. (And who knows, maybe we'll eventually see the long-awaited Mario Paint revival.)

During the 60-minute Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo will finally be able to show off all of the ways the Switch 2 differs from the original console. Expect to hear a lot more about the new Joy-Cons, the screen improvements and more details about upcoming Switch 2 games. Nintendo isn't the sort of company to geek out on technical specs, but we might hear more about what's powering the Switch 2 internally. Nintendo isn't exactly aiming for the portable PC gaming crowd (a trend the Switch directly inspired), but it would be nice to see how the Switch 2 compares to powerful new PC handhelds.

Check out our roundup of all of the rumors and early details around the console. And be sure to join us for live coverage of the Switch 2 launch event before it kicks off at 9AM ET on April 2.

Complete Switch 2 coverage: The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on June 5 for $450. We've got our first hands-on impressions of the Switch 2, and we've played Mario Kart World, which is available the same day. Check out everything we know about the Switch 2 for complete details on Nintendo's new console.