The Nintendo Switch 2 will play GameCube games

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a Switch 2-exclusive upgrade. On June 5, the same day the new console goes on sale, the service's Expansion Pack service will begin including GameCube games. At launch, Nintendo will offer The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcaliber II and F-Zero GX, with more games to come following the Switch 2's release.

Games that support multiplayer, including F-Zero GX, will offer online play, with support for up to four players. Additionally, the Switch 2 will render every GameCube game at a higher resolution for improved image quality. Nintendo will also release a new version of the GameCube's classic controller that features a USB-C connection, wireless connectivity and a dedicated C button for GameChat functionality.

Complete Switch 2 coverage: The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on June 5 for $450. We've got our first hands-on impressions of the Switch 2, and we've played Mario Kart World, which is available the same day. Check out everything we know about the Switch 2 for complete details on Nintendo's new console.