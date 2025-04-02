The Nintendo Switch 2 arrives on June 5 at $450

At last, we have the critical info millions of gamers have awaited for years: the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price and other details about the new system. The console will arrive on June 5 and it costs $450. Pre-orders will open on April 9, so you have a week to break open your piggy bank.

The June release date confirms the long-standing rumors that had percolated since Nintendo first revealed the details of the new console in January. As suspected, it dovetails with the series of roadshow events Nintendo is holding around the globe to let folks try the Switch 2 for the first time. Those wrap up in early June.

It's been reported that Nintendo wanted to have as many units of the console ready to sell out of the gate as possible to mitigate shortages. The Switch 2 is likely to be in high demand, even though Nintendo plans to keep releasing new games for the original Switch (which has sold more than 150 million units) into at least 2026. Still, if the demand is robust enough and reports that Nintendo has between 6 million and 8 million units ready to go hold true, the company is poised to smash sales records with the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo says it redesigned the system from the ground up. As expected, the Nintendo Switch 2 is larger than its predecessor. It measures 7.9 inches, compared with 6.2 inches for the original system, though no thicker than the previous console. The Switch 2 has around double the pixel density of the original Switch, Nintendo says, as it has a 1080p display. In docked mode, you'll be able to play at up to 4K on your TV.

There's some great news for frame rate appreciators, as the system will support up to 120Hz gameplay on its own screen. There's HDR support too. Sadly, it's an LCD display rather than an OLED.

Nintendo says it improved the speakers to deliver clearer audio, while you'll be able to enjoy 3D audio in select games through compatible surround sound systems or headphones. There's a built-in mic with voice cancelling tech too (more on that in a moment). Some other hardware features had already been revealed, including the multi-angled kickstand and dual USB-C ports, either of which can be used for charging.

Gratefully, Nintendo has given the Switch 2's internal storage a serious upgrade. At 256GB, it has eight times the built-in storage of the Switch. That was a necessary change, as many games already weighed in at over 32GB and required a microSD card to install locally.

To add more storage, you'll need a microSD Express card, which supports higher-speed data transfers. Regular microSD cards won't be supported. As for the physical game cards, they're the same size and shape as the ones for the Nintendo Switch.

As is usually the case, Nintendo isn't saying much about the processor or graphics processing hardware. The company simply notes that the "Nintendo Switch 2 has significantly improved CPU and GPU performance over Nintendo Switch, resulting in faster processing speed and enabling new visually advanced gameplay. It also makes it possible to achieve more detailed graphics and faster loading times."

Unfortunately, battery performance isn't anything to write home about. Nintendo says the Switch 2 will get between 2 and 6.5 hours of playtime, depending of course on what games you're using and if you're using online features. Speaking of online, the Switch 2 has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6.

The new dock has a built-in fan to keep the console cool and maintain stable performance. That's something that might come in handy if you're playing, say, Elden Ring on the Switch 2 — which is something you'll actually be able to do.

Nintendo is promising a swatch of new accessibility features on the Switch 2. These include the option to change the font size, a speech-to-text function in GameChat (which we'll get to momentarily) and a screen reader.

To help you get to grips with all of the new features of this console, you'll be able to check out tech demos, minigames and more in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. This will be a day-one paid launch title for the system.

Joy-Con 2

The rumors were true, the Joy-Con 2 includes a mouse control feature. Each controller can be used as a mouse, so you can maybe expect more strategy games (oh hi, Civilization VII) and even first-person shooters — Nintendo is adding this feature just in time for Microsoft to start bringing Call of Duty games to its systems. A new 3 vs. 3 sports game called Drag x Drive, which will arrive this summer, uses the mouse controls of both Joy-Cons.

The controllers attach to the main unit magnetically. To detach them, you need to press release buttons on the rear. The control sticks are larger, as are the SL and SR buttons. The latter are made of steel, and these are what the magnets built into the system attach to, seemingly electromagnetically.

It is not yet clear if the Joy-Cons from the Switch will be compatible with the Switch 2 or, if so, how they'd attach. So if you have a large collection of Joy-Cons, they may soon be gathering dust.

Elsewhere, a new Pro controller with rear, assignable buttons will also be available. It has an audio jack and, like the Joy-Con 2, it has a C button. About that...

C button and GameChat

The much-discussed new C button on the right Joy-Con 2 (and the new Pro controller) can control a new feature called GameChat. For one thing, it can activate voice chat with up to 12 people.

The microphone that's built into the main Switch 2 unit can pick up your voice from across a room when the console is in docked mode, Nintendo says. Through GameChat, the option to share your gameplay with up to four friends, so you can all see what each other is doing (though these friend streams seemed to be running at a low frame rate in Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct).

A camera accessory will allow you to jump into video chat with up to four buds. You can choose to superimpose your camera feed over your gameplay. The camera will be available on the Switch 2 launch day.

GameChat will require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in the long run, but access will be free until March 31, 2026. Parents and guardians can set GameChat restrictions through the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app. The company says it has safety features in place for GameChat.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Of course, Nintendo unveiled several Switch 2 games, including Mario Kart World, the new title it teased in the console's announcement video. That will be a Switch 2 launch title. Expect more details about that during a dedicated Direct on April 17.

I'm very excited about Donkey Kong Bananza, a 3D platformer that will hit Switch 2 on July 17. A Donkey Kong game with destructible environments just feels right. On top of that, Kirby Air Riders, a racing game from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai, is coming later this year.

A wave of major third-party games are coming to Switch 2 on launch day, including Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction, Hitman World of Assassination and Street Fighter 6. Also coming to Switch 2 at some point are Hades II, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Borderlands 4, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (an ironically very funny name for a game that's being ported to a lass-powerful console), EA Sports FC, Project 007 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

We got an update on a little game called Hollow Knight: Silksong, which now has a 2025 release window. Grand Theft Auto 6 better watch its back.

In a major surprise, Nintendo revealed a brand new FromSoftware game that's coming exclusively to the Switch 2 in 2026. It's called The Duskbloods and it looks very much like a spiritual successor to Bloodborne.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 version of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will include a library of GameCube games, such as F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SoulCalibur II. A version of the GameCube controller will soon be available. And yes, it has a C button for GameChat.

In addition, several first-party Switch games will be enhanced on the Switch 2 — but only if you shell out for a paid upgrade. These include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, as well as the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Transitioning from the Switch

Players will be able to carry over most of their purchased Switch games, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and so on to the new console thanks to the Switch 2's backward compatibility. A new system that will also be available on the upcoming hybrid aims to make it easier for people to lend digital Switch games to friends and family but, as is so often the case with Nintendo, the company made things more complicated than they ought to be.

Thankfully, Nintendo is looking to make it easy to transition from a Switch to a Switch 2. You'll be able to transfer your games, save data and so on directly to the new console.

A GameShare feature will allow people to play the same Switch 2 game locally on multiple systems without having to purchase it more than once. That's a really nice quality of life upgrade for families and friends who like to play games together. Switch 2 owners can invite those using a Switch to play GameShare titles with them too. On the downside, GameShare will only be available for select games, including Super Mario Odyssey for those who really want to play as Kappy on their own device. Naturally, it'll also work on some Switch 2-exclusive games

