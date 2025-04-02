Nintendo lets Switch 2 players share their games

If there’s one thing Nintendo has always understood, it’s that everyone may want to play together, but might not all own the same game. With the Switch 2, the company is launching GameShare, enabling local multiplayer on multiple consoles with just one copy of a title. Yes friends, this is the wireless multiplayer feature from the Nintendo DS or, depending on your era, the modern day GameBoy Link Cable.

With the first Switch, multiplayer was limited to sharing JoyCons on the same console hardware. But for the successor, if two people each have a Switch 2 but one copy of a compatible game, then they’ll be able to play wirelessly on their own hardware. But that’s not all, as you’ll also be able to do this with four consoles at a time, including original Switch and Switch Lite models.

Unfortunately for now, the list of games compatible with GameShare is pretty thin, but Nintendo says more will be coming in the future. At launch, it'll work with Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Super Mario 3D World / Bowser's Fury, ClubHouse Games (pictured above), Super Mario Odyssey and Big Brain Academy.

