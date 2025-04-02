The Nintendo Switch 2 offers built-in voice chat and screensharing

Voice chat was never easy on the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, with the Switch 2, Nintendo is making it an essential part of the new console. By pressing the new "C" button, located on the right Joy-Con, players can jump into a GameChat with their friends and family. Nintendo demoed the feature during its recent Switch 2 Direct, alongside a new Switch 2 Camera that will go on sale on June 5, the same day as the new handheld.

If you've ever watched someone stream on Discord, you'll have an idea of what to expect from GameChat. Along the bottom of the interface are windows for every chat participant. At any time, up to four of your friends can start sharing their screen, and join with video chat if they own the Switch 2 Camera. Every Switch 2 unit features a microphone along the top of the device to facilitate voice communication, and GameChat allows up to 12 people to converse over voice. In the demo Nintendo showed off, friend streams appeared to run noticeably worse than the main gameplay.

"Safety features are in place to help players have a safe and secure chat experience, such as the ability to report a person while in a chat session," says Nintendo. Additionally, children under the age of 16 will need approval from their parent to use GameChat, which they can obtain through an updated version of the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls App.

Nintendo said a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use GameChat. However, the company will offer a free trial through March 31, 2026.

Complete Switch 2 coverage: The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on June 5 for $450. We've got our first hands-on impressions of the Switch 2, and we've played Mario Kart World, which is available the same day. Check out everything we know about the Switch 2 for complete details on Nintendo's new console.