You can now visit Amazon.com on big-screen Echo Show displays

As part of a broader launch, Amazon is rolling out a full store experience for Echo Show owners with Alexa+. Starting today, you can visit the full Amazon store, featuring "the same look and feel as the website and app," on Echo Show 15 and 21. The company says it's also coming to other devices in the future, which means even Echo Show models with smaller screens will be able to access Amazon.com.

Like on a computer or a phone, you'll be able to look for items and check out their images, browse storefronts, see product pages and scroll through reviews on the smart displays. And yes, you can change payment methods, switch delivery addresses and complete purchases on the Echo Show interface. You could already check out items on the Echo Show before this rollout, but you could only do limited browsing on the device. Now, you'll be able to browse items on the Echo Show's touchscreen display, though you'll still be able to search for products through Alexa voice commands and even ask the assistant to compare products out loud.

Alexa+ is the upgraded, generative AI-powered, version of the Amazon assistant released earlier this year. It was designed to be able to understand and use more natural language and to learn from your previous interactions. The upgraded assistant will cost you $20 a month, but it comes with a free upgrade with a Prime subscription. To access the new shopping experience on the Echo Show, simply tap on the Amazon Shopping app on the device's menu or tell Alexa what you want to buy.