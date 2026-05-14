OpenAI brings its Codex coding app to mobile

Since debuting last spring, OpenAI's Codex coding app has seen standalone Mac and Windows releases, so it was only a matter of time before OpenAI gave people a way to access their Codex projects on mobile. Now it's doing just that. Starting today, all ChatGPT users, including those using the chatbot through OpenAI's Go and Free tiers, can use the software through the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS.

To be clear, you won't be using Codex to program on your phone. Instead, the ChatGPT mobile app is acting here as a intermediary between you and whatever environment you've set it up for your coding projects, whether that be a physical device like a Mac mini or a remote space managed by your company.

That might seem limiting, but it does mean your files, credentials and permissions stay secure on the machine where Codex is running. ChatGPT can still deliver updates — including screenshots and test results — while you're on the go, and you can prompt Codex from your phone. As a result, it's possible to get Codex working on something at home or the office, leave for the day, and the software can contact you when it needs a decision on how to move forward on a request, reducing downtime on tight projects.

"Under the hood, Codex uses a secure relay layer that keeps trusted machines reachable across devices without exposing them directly to the public internet," OpenAI explains. "That relay also keeps active session state and context synced anywhere you're signed in with ChatGPT."

More than just being a response to Anthropic, which has offered Claude Code users a way to access their work on mobile since last fall, you can view today's release as another building block in OpenAI's ongoing super app project. In March, the company confirmed it was working on a single desktop app that would combine ChatGPT, Codex and its Atlas web browser into a cohesive experience. Building the scaffolding that gives people a way to access parts of that platform from their mobile device seems like a no-brainer.

To try out the new integration, update the ChatGPT app on you phone and the Codex app on Mac. OpenAI says support for connecting the Windows app is coming soon.