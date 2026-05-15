Engadget Podcast: Who needs Googlebooks?

As usual, Google delivered much of its consumer-focused news this week during the Android Show, ahead of its I/O developer conference. We've gotten a closer look at Android 17, which will sport a slew of new Gemini AI integrations, including some new agentic upgrades. The company also officially announced Googlebooks, its latest line of laptops built around AI features and Android interoperability. It looks like a major evolution on the concept of Chromebooks, though Google says those won't be going anywhere.