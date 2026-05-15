Engadget Podcast: Who needs Googlebooks?
As usual, Google delivered much of its consumer-focused news this week during the Android Show, ahead of its I/O developer conference. We've gotten a closer look at Android 17, which will sport a slew of new Gemini AI integrations, including some new agentic upgrades. The company also officially announced Googlebooks, its latest line of laptops built around AI features and Android interoperability. It looks like a major evolution on the concept of Chromebooks, though Google says those won't be going anywhere.
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Topics
- What's new at The Android Show: Googlebooks, Gemini Intelligence, and file sharing with iOS – 1:25
- eBay rejects Gamestop's offer as "not credible or attractive" – 32:18
- U.S. cell carriers form a joint venture to fix service dead spots – 33:41
- OpenAI sued by spouse of FSU shooting victim, who used ChatGPT to plan shooting spree – 38:44
- Apple is making the iOS Camera app more customizable – 44:06
- RIP Rufus, we hardly knew ye: Amazon dubs Alexa its new shopping assistant – 44:58
- Around Engadget – 47:14
- Working on – 49:26
- Pop culture picks – 51:15
Livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Igor Bonifacic
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien