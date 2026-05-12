Everything announced at The Android Show: I/O 2026 edition

Google is injecting even more Gemini into Android and ChromeOS devices with Gemini Intelligence. "It integrates premium hardware and innovative software to help you stay a step ahead by working proactively to get things done throughout your day — all while keeping your data private, and keeping you in control," the company said in a press release. It's an attempt to bring more agentic AI features to more devices that run on Google software.

Google is pitching this as a more streamlined way to get things done. It suggests that, when you long press on a grocery list in your notes app, you can ask Gemini to create a shopping cart with all of the items so you can check out faster. The company says Gemini will work in the background to do things like locking in a spot in a spin class. You'll still need to confirm actions before Gemini, for instance, books a trip for you.

There's more to Gemini Intelligence than that, though. For Googlebooks, the Google Deepmind team helped build a tool called Magic Pointer, which is a gesture-based feature baked into your cursor. Every time you wiggle your mouse at something on your display, Gemini-powered contextual suggestions for what to do with it will pop up. For instance, wiggle at a date in an email, and Magic Cursor might suggest that you set up a meeting. It sounds like Clippy, but potentially 1,000 times more annoying.

Google is doubling down on widgets as well, including by bringing them to Googlebooks and Wear OS. Using the Create My Widget tool, you'll be able to generate custom widgets with a Gemini Intelligence prompt. You might use this to deliver fresh recipe suggestions to your phone every week or to bring all of the information about a trip from sources like Gmail and Calendar into one place.

One other thing that Gemini Intelligence will be able to do is connect to Autofill with Google (the company says this is entirely optional and you can opt back out at any time). The AI system will fill out forms for you using relevant details from connected apps. Google suggests this will come in useful when you're faced with punching in details into tiny text boxes on mobile devices to complete a form.

Gemini Intelligence will bring a refreshed look to your devices as well. Google says this builds on the design language of Material 3 Expressive, which debuted last year.

Google is promising that you'll have granular control over Gemini Intelligence, including the ability to disable certain features and what data is shared with Gemini and certain apps. Gemini Intelligence will only run in apps that you permit it to and won't start automating any tasks until you tell it to.

Along with Googlebooks, Gemini Intelligence is coming to devices running Wear OS, Android Auto, Android XR and, of course, Android. These features will first appear on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, and Google will start deploying them starting this summer.