1047 Games' spiritual successor to Titanfall will reportedly be called Empulse
It's not Titanfall 3, but it's something. Earlier this year, the developer behind Splitgate, 1047 Games, announced that it began work on its next game, only revealing that it would be a movement shooter with inspiration from Titanfall and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. As first reported by Insider Gaming, we now know the game will be called Empulse, which the report characterized as a "spiritual successor" to Titanfall.
According to Insider Gaming, who saw pre-alpha gameplay footage, the upcoming game could feature combat involving grappling hooks, wall running and boost pads, as well as a Team Deathmatch mode. Insider Gaming also reported that players could jump into giant mechs spread throughout the map, similar to what we saw in the Titanfall franchise. The footage showcased a mech equipped with a shield and missile launcher, according to Insider Gaming.
When 1047 Games offered tidbits about its next game back in March during an announcement for the second season of Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, we didn't have a title, teaser or release window. We may now have a name for the expected movement shooter, but there's still no teaser or release date, since the latest report said the game is still in pre-alpha. However, it's still welcome news from 1047 Games since Titanfall fans were previously devastated by the news that EA canceled an unannounced Titanfall game in April 2025.