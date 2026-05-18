How to watch the Google I/O 2026 keynote

It's time once again for Google's annual developer conference. We'll hear about a ton of updates for the company's consumer products at Google I/O 2026 as well. The event takes place on May 19 and 20. Most of the major news will be announced during the opening keynote, which starts at 1PM ET on Tuesday. You'll be able to watch that on YouTube in English (a separate ASL stream is available). The stream is below for your convenience, because we're nice like that.

Google already announced the bulk of the Android news that's tied to the event. It talked up a new line of Googlebook laptops, Gemini Intelligence and a bunch of Android 17 features. As for what to expect from Google I/O 2026, there will be a lot of news about what the company's been up to with AI.

It's likely that we'll hear about updates to Search. A Gemini 4 announcement could be on the cards, as well as news about the latest Veo text-to-video model. There's a chance Google will spill more details about the unified OS for Googlebooks that will bring Android and ChromeOS together — we saw glimpses of that during The Android Show last week.

Then there's hardware. A first look at the Pixel 11 and the next Pixel Watch may be in the offing, but we've been waiting to hear more about Android XR and I/O is as good an opportunity as any for Google to highlight its work in the mixed reality space. There's also the Gemini-infused Google Home smart speaker that the company announced last fall. Google said the $99 device would be available this spring, so maybe it will reveal when you can buy it, should you be interested.