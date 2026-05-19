Marshall's new on-ear headphones look like a guitar amp and feature ANC

Marshall just unveiled its latest pair of headphones. The company's on-ear Milton A.N.C. headphones, as the name suggests, include active noise cancellation. This is a fairly big deal, as there aren't too many on-ear designs with ANC.

The headphones kind of look like a guitar amp, which is a design aesthetic Marshall has used in the past. They also happen to be the company's most affordable ANC headphones, costing $229.

The Milton boasts 50 hours of playtime per charge with ANC on and 60 hours with it off. The battery is also user-replaceable, which is absolutely fantastic. There's a transparency mode and spatial audio integration, along with decent 32mm dynamic drivers. These headphones should do a pretty good job with LDAC high-res audio.

These are also the very first Marshall headphones with Find My compatibility for both iOS and Android. They cost $229, which may be affordable in the world of ANC headphones but not in the world of most people's bank accounts. It's good to know they'll be harder to lose. The Milton A.N.C. headphones are available to purchase right now.