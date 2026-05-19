Microsoft's new Surface Laptop for Business has a privacy screen and quirky haptics
The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business are powered by Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 processors.
We may be in the middle of a RAM crisis and Surface prices may be skyrocketing as a result, but that isn't stopping Microsoft from unveiling new Surface products today. The company has just announced the latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business lineup, and while we don't typically cover enterprise devices on Engadget, these computers have some intriguing features that are worth mentioning.
In particular, the Surface Laptop can be outfitted with an optional "integrated privacy screen with anti-glare," which Microsoft says is a first for a Surface device. It'll also offer a unique haptic system that responds to more elements for more feedback when you're doing things like dragging and dropping items to outlined areas or resizing windows.
The Surface Laptop is available in 13-inch, 13.8-inch and 15-inch sizes, and from my brief time with the smallest option recently, I was taken by the notebook's size and style.
But first, a word on price and availability. Of course, as these are intended for organizations to purchase for fleets of employees, they're not really targeted at consumers (even though you could technically buy one for yourself). The Surface Pro for Business 13-inch starts at $1,950, the 13-inch Surface Laptop for Business starts at $1,300 while the 13.8-inch and 15-inch Laptops start at $1,950. All of these are available starting today (in select markets), and they also come with Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 processors.
That brings improvements in graphics performance, with Microsoft saying that some of the Surfaces "deliver up to 35 percent more graphics performance than [the] MacBook Air with M5." Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop should last up to 23 hours on a charge, and the Pro is estimated to go up to 17 hours.
A software-driven privacy filter
Of the array of Surface devices at a recent hands-on event, I spent the most time with a 13-inch Surface Laptop. I couldn't help myself, I'm a fan of portable machines. But as someone who frequently works with embargoed material in semi-public areas (like an airport or airplane), I have long adored laptops with built-in privacy screens like HP's SureView.
I made sure to check out Microsoft's "integrated privacy screen," which can be activated with one button on the keyboard. I thought I saw this on the smallest model too, but until I can confirm with Microsoft if the 13-inch model supports this, it's best not to assume other configurations offer it.
From what I saw, the Surface Laptop's privacy screen was effective, but not extremely so. I could still see content on the screen from a slight angle, and it wasn't till I was about 40 degrees or so askew that I stopped being able to make things out. I'd say that the privacy effect still allows for side-by-side collaboration, but might be good at preventing onlookers from a few feet away from seeing what you're writing. Your inflight seatmate will probably still be able to peek, but they might have a harder time reading your work with the privacy filter enabled than not.
I did get to spend more time with the 13-inch Laptop after Microsoft sent one to me for more testing after the event. In those extra hours, I found the keyboard's spongy buttons very satisfying, but I struggled with the anti-glare screen in the harsh sunlight on my roof. I haven't had much of a chance to experience the new haptic setup, but I did find the little demo at the event effective at showing what was different. Basically, as I dragged a little box over, the trackpad vibrated as I approached my target in a way that signaled I was doing the right thing.
A refined haptics experience
This is part of Microsoft's Advanced Haptics, which the company says is "evolving... as a system-level interaction language." It gave the following examples of vibration patterns that can cue users differently:
- A "crisp alignment cue when objects snap to guides or canvas edges in drag, scale,or rotate interactions" or
- A "subtle cue when your pointer nears the Close button—so you don't accidentally close an important window."
The vibrations also "extend to pen input," Microsoft added. The Surface Slim Pen 2 has a haptic motor that not only serves as a way to make writing feel more natural, but it will also deliver "distinct tactile signals that can confirm supported actions." Third-party apps can also support Advanced Haptics, and some that already do include video editor Wondershare Filmora and design app Concepts.
All that is in addition to improvements to the haptic feedback itself, which Microsoft says is supposed to have a target feedback response time of under 50 milliseconds.
I don't have much else to add about the new Surface Laptop for Business, other than to say that like the Surface Pro that was unveiled today, it's designed to process AI on device. The Surface Pro, of course, being a 2-in-1, is designed to support touch, keyboard or pen input, and Microsoft's keyboard accessory can communicate with the tablet without being attached, making it a bit more versatile. You can also opt for a version with a 5G radio for greater connectivity on the go.
Since these are Surface devices for Business, there are plenty of security features to give IT administrators peace of mind. I'm currently using a 13-inch MacBook Air for work, but as a PC girl at heart, I'm certainly lusting after the new 13-inch Surface Laptop. I only wish Microsoft would bring the privacy filter feature to the smaller model and that whichever company I work for would consider supplying me with one some day.