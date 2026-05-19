Microsoft's new Surface Laptop for Business has a privacy screen and quirky haptics

We may be in the middle of a RAM crisis and Surface prices may be skyrocketing as a result, but that isn't stopping Microsoft from unveiling new Surface products today. The company has just announced the latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business lineup, and while we don't typically cover enterprise devices on Engadget, these computers have some intriguing features that are worth mentioning.

In particular, the Surface Laptop can be outfitted with an optional "integrated privacy screen with anti-glare," which Microsoft says is a first for a Surface device. It'll also offer a unique haptic system that responds to more elements for more feedback when you're doing things like dragging and dropping items to outlined areas or resizing windows.

The Surface Laptop is available in 13-inch, 13.8-inch and 15-inch sizes, and from my brief time with the smallest option recently, I was taken by the notebook's size and style.

But first, a word on price and availability. Of course, as these are intended for organizations to purchase for fleets of employees, they're not really targeted at consumers (even though you could technically buy one for yourself). The Surface Pro for Business 13-inch starts at $1,950, the 13-inch Surface Laptop for Business starts at $1,300 while the 13.8-inch and 15-inch Laptops start at $1,950. All of these are available starting today (in select markets), and they also come with Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

That brings improvements in graphics performance, with Microsoft saying that some of the Surfaces "deliver up to 35 percent more graphics performance than [the] MacBook Air with M5." Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop should last up to 23 hours on a charge, and the Pro is estimated to go up to 17 hours.