Google brings more conversational features to Gmail, Docs and Keep

Google thinks that it's good to speak out loud and so, to that end, is bringing more conversational features to Gmail, Docs and Keep in the form of Live. Gmail Live, for instance, will let you ask your inbox a natural language question to save you the turmoil of having to search for the keyword yourself. In its example, say you're rushing to the airport and need to know your gate number, you can now just ask the system "What's my flight's gate number?" while hoping the system isn't hallucinating. In many ways, it feels a lot like Ask Gemini but with each one plugged in to the specific app in question.

Similarly, Docs Live enables you to talk through your initial ideas for a document which the system will then organize for you. With your permission, it will then take that structure and delve into your Gmail and Drive to add in any relevant details from your own notes and communications. If you're feeling brave enough, you can even ask the system to pull any relevant information from the internet. It's the same situation in Keep, where you can dictate reminders to the system for it to impose some form of structure upon. Whatever you vomit forth from your mind, Google says Keep will now be able to understand, curate and create reminders and prompts for whatever's relevant.

As for when you'll be able to take advantage of these features, Google says they'll roll out to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this Summer. Around the same time, it'll be available as a preview to Google Workspace business customers.