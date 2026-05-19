The latest Xbox thumbstick topper looks like a goal post

At Microsoft's Ability Summit, the company is updating its Xbox thumbstick toppers for people with disabilities. In addition to enhancing the overall design of the 3D-printable accessories, the company is adding a seventh shape to the lineup.

Microsoft launched its thumbstick topper accessibility program in 2024, and today's announcement marks its first upgrade. Based on feedback from the disability community, the new design is said to be more durable and less prone to coming off during especially intense gameplay.

As for that new shape, say hello to the "goal post" topper. (Living up to its name, it looks a bit like something an NFL place kicker would aim for.) It joins the six other shapes: plate, dome, narrow stick, "pull" (a deep, bowl-shaped surface), sphere, and a custom base for adding moldable materials like clay or plastic.

The redesigned toppers, including the new goal post shape, will be available on the Xbox Design Lab landing page on Thursday, May 21. (That's Global Accessibility Awareness Day.) The files are free to download, but you'll still need access to a 3D printer.