Firefox AI guardrails arrive for mobile

On a day when Google announced AI feature after AI feature at I/O, here's something a little different: Today's Firefox 151 release brings AI controls to both iOS and Android systems. People can use the binary toggle to turn off all generative AI features as a blanket setting. There are also options to pick and choose which AI features are enabled.

Mozilla does offer several potentially useful AI capabilities in its browser, such as translations and voice search, and some of them are part of the newest release. But this type of total opt-out capability isn't so common among tech companies (cough cough, Google). These AI controls for Firefox were a welcome addition to the desktop browsing experience back in February. The nonprofit also caught our attention recently for its involvement in Anthropic's Project Glasswing, sharing some compelling insights on AI's role in creating both problems and solutions in cybersecurity.