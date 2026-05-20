The SpaceX IPO plans are now public

As expected, SpaceX's accelerated IPO plans are beginning to take shape. The rocketship/AI/social media company has publicly filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) outlining its plan to trade as SPCX on the Nasdaq.

The company previously had filed confidentially, but its S-1 filing has now been made public. The document sheds new light on finances of Elon Musk's web of companies. For example, it states that Anthropic will pay SpaceX $1.25 billion a month through May 2029 as part of its recently announced deal to let the AI firm use xAI's data centers.

The paperwork also makes numerous references to SpaceX's plan to build orbital data centers, including some lengthy "risk factors" related to those plans. "Our plans to deploy large-scale orbital infrastructure, including orbital AI compute systems, will require the operation of very large satellite constellations, potentially numbering up to one million satellites," it says. "These plans will depend on obtaining a wide range of domestic and international approvals, including spectrum authorizations, orbital debris mitigation approvals, and coordination and authorization requirements relating to space situational awareness and international regulatory regimes, and there can be no assurance that such approvals will be obtained on acceptable timelines, terms, or at all."

Developing...