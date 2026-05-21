The smart ring maker Oura has reportedly filed for an IPO

The smart ring maker Oura has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO, according to Bloomberg. The company is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and other financial institutions to help with the transition from private to public. We don't have a date on this yet, but an insider told Bloomberg to expect the IPO later this year.

The company was founded in 2013 and currently boasts a valuation of around $11 billion, thanks in part to a recent funding round that raised $875 million. CEO Tom Hale said last year that Oura had sold 5.5 million rings so far. He also announced expectations for revenue to increase to $1.5 billion this year, which would triple what it made in 2024.

We have been generally positive about Oura and its various smart rings. We called the Ring 4 a "technological marvel" that's "out ahead of its rivals." The company manages to pack a lot of tech into its rings, despite the inherent limitations of the form factor.

Oura is just the latest tech outfit to file for an IPO. It's been reported that OpenAI could go public as soon as September and SpaceX just filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Committee to trade as SPCX on the Nasdaq.