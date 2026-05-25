Huawei claims it will make cutting-edge semiconductors by 2031

Huawei has made a bold claim that it can manufacture its own semiconductor chips that are just as good as the competition thanks to a new breakthrough. At a semiconductor symposium in Shanghai, the Chinese company said it will be able to produce chips with transistor density that can match the 1.4-nanometer processes that competitors are expected to use, like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC), Samsung and others.

If achieved, this development for Huawei would be a major deal since it's been subject to continually expanding US trade sanctions going back to 2019. The restrictions have held Huawei back behind the competition, as it doesn't allow access to specialized equipment that other companies are using to achieve that 1.4nm level. On the other hand, TSMC revealed its 1.4nm process that will enter production in 2028.

While Huawei would be five years behind the leading company, it could offer a more cost-effective solution. He Tingbo, Huawei's head of its chip department, said its process is "feasible and affordable," according to The Wall Street Journal. Currently, China's biggest semiconductor manufacturer, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp offers chips with a 7nm processor, which can be seen in Huawei's Mate 60 smartphones.