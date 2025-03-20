Huawei reveals a wide-ass 16:10 foldable with a DeepSeek-powered AI assistant
The Pura X is the first Huawei handset that doesn't have a lick of Android.
Because of that will prevent Huawei's latest foldable from going on sale in the US, many folks who are interested in the handset will never lay eyes on it in person. Still, you might want to get a load of this oddity.
The Pura X should maybe have a "wide load" warning that pops up on the back once it's opened up. Per , the 6.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio. That means it's wider and more tablet-like than most other phones. It's not quite as unusual as Huawei's (admittedly cool-looking) , but it's still funky. Close the hinge and the Pura X folds into a square that has a 3.5-inch display and brings the rear camera array to the front.
The handset, which starts at 7,499 Chinese yuan (about $1,037), stands out for other reasons. The Pura X is the first Huawei phone that doesn't have a lick of Android. It runs on a version of HarmonyOS that the brand . It also , an in-house AI assistant that uses DeepSeek's tech to bolster Huawei's own Pangu model.