Huawei launches its Android-free OS

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With launch of its Mate 70 and foldable Mate X6 smartphones, Huawei unveiled its latest mobile OS that it says no longer uses any Android open-source code, Bloomberg reported. HarmonyOS Next was supposedly built entirely in-house as part of Huawei's plans to do build a platform entirely free of major US tech sources, both for hardware and software.

The Mate 70 series arrives in China on December 4 as follow up to the Mate 60. The latter model was also significant as it was the first Huawei smartphone to use a processor that was fully made in China, showing the company could get around US trade restrictions. However, Huawei will be limited to 7-nanometer tech for the next couple of years, while rival Apple is getting ready to move to 2-nanometer chips.

Having in-house chips and software has long been Huawei's aim. The company first announced its own operating system way back in 2012, anticipating that partners like Google "won't let us use their system[s] one day." Seven years later the company confirmed that it did have a homemade operating system later revealed as HarmonyOS. That still used a lot of open-source Android code, but Huawei says the latest version is fully Android-free.

Despite the company's claims of in-house chip manufacturing, it was discovered recently that TSMC chips were possibly shipped illegally to Huawei via a third-party company. The US imposed trade restrictions on Huawei in the first place after it tried to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile and bypass Iran sanctions.

Huawei said that the new OS still needs several months of refinement to improve the user experience, but the aim is to install it on all future smartphones. The Mate 70 models will start at $760 for the 6.7-inch edition and go up for the pro models, with Huawei promising a 40 percent performance bump, partially due to the new OS.