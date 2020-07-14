US tightens restrictions on Huawei to close trade loopholes

The US government isn’t done attempting to block Huawei. Today, the US Commerce Department announced that it’s expanding trade restrictions meant to prevent Huawei from obtaining semiconductors without a special license, Reuters reports.

The restrictions include chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with US software and technology. According to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the original rules, imposed in May, allowed Huawei to go through third parties or use commercially available, off-the-shelf products.