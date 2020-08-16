Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Huawei's expired US license is bad news for phone owners

You might not get software updates again.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
178 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Huawei P30 Pro
Engadget

After more than a year, the Commerce Department has stopped giving Huawei temporary licenses to keep supporting customers — and it’s not great news if you happen to have one of the company’s phones. The Washington Post has confirmed that the exceptions quietly expired on August 13th, making it illegal for Google and other software developers to send updates to Huawei (and, of course, to Huawei’s customers). If you have a P30 Pro or another Huawei phone with full Google services, you probably won’t get Android 11 or any other updates going forward.

A Google spokesperson told the Post that the temporary license was key to delivering Android updates through official means. Phones without Google services, such as the P40 Pro and many sold inside China, should still get updates as Huawei can use the open source version of Android while delivering updates itself.

The license was originally meant to help rural carriers phase out Chinese networking equipment over surveillance fears. They could theoretically replace hardware gradually. However, it also gave Huawei’s consumer devices a brief lease on life by keeping them secure and current. Now, you’ll have no easy way to keep them updated. You might not have much choice but to replace your phone if you’re concerned about up-to-date software.

The expiry comes at a dark moment for Huawei. Tougher US trade restrictions have left Huawei without a way to make high-end Kirin chips past September, at least until alternative suppliers are available. It not only can’t support many of its existing phones, but will have a limited ability to produce new flagships. While the company isn’t in deep financial trouble at this stage, its future is murky.

In this article: Huawei, Commerce Department, Department of Commerce, politics, China, Android, smartphone, mobile, wireless, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
178 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Huawei's expired US license is bad news for phone owners

Huawei's expired US license is bad news for phone owners

View
Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

View
Amazon's back-to-school deals include a $75 Echo Plus

Amazon's back-to-school deals include a $75 Echo Plus

View
Chrome could improve your battery life by taking requests from websites

Chrome could improve your battery life by taking requests from websites

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr