Sony announces True RGB Bravia TV lineup

Sony has lifted the curtain on its first True RGB TV models, the naming convention it has assigned to Mini LED TVs in its lineup that feature a new form of RGB backlighting. The Bravia 9 II is the new flagship, with sizes starting at 65 inches, while the Bravia 7 II is the more affordable model, available in sizes of 50 inches and up.

Both are badged as True RGB LED TVs by Sony, which means they employ independently controlled red, green and blue LED backlights, which the company says deliver "purer" color, reduced blooming and greater brightness. This differs from OLED, where each pixel is individually lit, but you should expect a more impressive picture than what regular Mini LED TVs are capable of.

Each LED is powered by Sony's RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, with the company promising wide viewing angles on both models. Both TVs also feature Voice Zoom 3 tech, which uses AI to boost dialogue quality, and both sit on a narrow transparent stand designed to lend the TVs a floating, cable-free look.

As you'd expect, the most premium features are reserved for the Bravia 9 II, which Sony says produces the "most advanced expression of True RGB," owing to the highest level of backlight control and the most accurate colors in rooms with high brightness levels. The flagship model also features a new screen treatment called Immersive Black Screen Pro, which is anti-glare, low reflection and intended to preserve deep blacks even if you're watching a movie in the middle of the afternoon. The Bravia 9 II is also equipped with up-firing beam tweeters in its acoustic array, which Sony says produce cinematic sound worthy of the massive screen size options on offer.

Both TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced, with specific studio calibration modes for Netflix, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Core for those who like using them.

The Bravia 9 II is available in four sizes: 65-inch ($3,600), 75-inch ($4,600), 85-inch ($6,500), and a theatre-aping 115-inch ($31,000). You get more size options with the Bravia 7 II, which starts at 50 inches ($1,600) and is also available in 55-inch ($2,100), 65-inch ($2,600), 75-inch ($3,100), 85-inch ($4,000) and 98-inch ($9,000) variants. Pre-orders are live now.