Sony adds the Theater Trio to its Bravia speaker line up

If you're looking for soundbar alternatives to boost your living room audio, Sony has a new option in its lineup. The company just announced the Bravia Theater Trio, a set of three speakers that's designed to address the sonic shortfalls of either using a soundbar alone or installing a set of stereo speakers near your TV. This model is composed of two speakers and a tiny soundbar, but you can expand the system further with Sony's other devices.

The two speakers each contain one 100mm woofer, a 20mm high-resolution tweeter and an 80mm up-firing driver. The mini soundbar has a 25mm high-resolution tweeter in the middle, flanked by a 45x108mm pill-shaped woofer on each side, and carries an unassuming design that's akin to Sony's recent Theater Bars. Sony says it developed new aluminum speaker diaphragms for the Theater Trio with the aim of improved clarity and high-frequency performance.

The Theater Trio is equipped with Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology that was created alongside Sony Pictures. This feature creates up to 24 virtual speakers for a wider, simulated soundstage. The setup supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced content for more immersive listening and watching. With the help of a USB-C mic for your phone, the company's Sound Field Optimization calibrates the speakers to your living room, plus their wireless connectivity enables flexible placement since the only cord needed is for power. And as I've already mentioned, the Bravia Theater Trio can be expanded by adding the Theater Rear 9 or Rear 8 speakers, and there's the option of tacking on a Bravia Theater Sub 7, Sub 8 or Sub 9 as well.

Sony also announced a new Direct Connect feature for its Bravia TVs. This tool will allow TVs to connect wirelessly to the company's rear speakers and subwoofers without a soundbar. Sony says this will allow customers to expand their living room audio system while still using the "impressive speaker system" inside its TVs.

The Bravia Theater Trio will be available for $2,200 and pre-orders start today.