Xreal launches a cheaper AR glasses brand, starting with the $299 a01

Xreal, the company known for its excellent but chonky smartglasses, has just announced a new sub-brand coming to the US. Confusingly called X by Xreal (or XBX), it just launched its first product in China, the a01 display glasses. They will be priced at $299 when they arrive in the US in July. With no cameras on the frame, they're designed to be lightweight and appeal to travelers, movie watchers and gamers.

Xreal says the new sub-brand "isn't a stripped-down budget play," noting that the A01 is the lightest AR display glasses on the market at 62 grams and also the brightest at 1,600 nits, with HDR 10 support. It supports a new spatial anti-shake algorithm designed to keep video smooth when in moving environments like commutes, flights and subway rides. It uses a new of algorithm that Xreal says is a step up over other anti-shake systems, improving image clarity and reducing blur.

Xreal

For fashionistas, the A01 offers an interchangeable front-frame design. You can switch between transparent and immersive modes, or change the front frame to suit your outfit or personal style. "Tinkerers can even 3D print their own front frame accessories based on personal preferences," Xreal notes. At the same time, the glasses maintain a "premium feel" and use slim lenses thanks to the design and ultra-light nylon body.

Xreal no doubt created the sub-brand to differentiate the new value offering from its more advanced models. The company recently displayed its latest Android XR-powered Project Aura glasses at Google I/O, positioning them as a pro-level device with multiple cameras and advanced capabilities. The company's One Pro glasses, which came out last year, cost $650 at launch.

The a01, on the other hand, are aimed at users who want a "pocket cinema" experience, portable gamers, business travelers and commuters. The a01 glasses are now available in China and are expected to launch in the US in July, starting at $299.