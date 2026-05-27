CD Projekt Red announces new Witcher 3 expansion, Songs of the Past

If you're seeing the word "Witcher" in a news headline in 2026, you'd be forgiven for assuming it's in relation to either The Witcher 4, or whatever season of the Netflix show we're at now. But today's news is actually about 2015's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will receive its third full expansion next year, 12 years on from the beloved action RPG's debut.

CD Projekt Red announced the expansion, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past, on its official The Witcher X account, a day earlier than planned. The game's previous DLC, Blood and Wine, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, and CDPR recently announced a "special" celebratory livestream on May 28, where it had intended to reveal the upcoming expansion.

"Medallion's humming... that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past!" the studio wrote on X. "This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more."

We don't currently have much more information to go on than that, but CDPR said that story content is being co-developed with fellow Polish developer Fool's Theory. This is the same studio that is currently working on a remake of The Witcher. CDPR said we can expect to hear more later this summer.

Songs of the Past will arrive at some point in 2027 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5. There's no mention of Switch or Switch 2 at the time of writing, and CDPR is yet to announce whether The Witcher 3 will receive a Switch 2 upgrade in the future. Given how involved the studio was in the console's launch with its impressive Cyberpunk 2077 port, it wouldn't be a huge shock if a Switch 2 version of Geralt's third monster-hunting outing did turn up eventually.

Songs of the Past's existence raises questions about the whereabouts of The Witcher 3's long-awaited sequel. We haven't heard much about The Witcher 4 since it was shown off in an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo last year, following a cinematic trailer at the 2024 Game Awards the year before. The game doesn't have a release date, but you can probably rule out 2027 now that we know that CDPR isn't quite done with its predecessor yet.