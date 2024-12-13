The first Witcher 4 trailer sees Ciri kicking butt

Well, let's be honest: I don't think any of us expected to see CD Projekt Red preview The Witcher 4 anytime soon, and yet the studio did just that, sharing a lengthy cinematic trailer for the upcoming sequel at the Game Awards. Even if there's no gameplay footage to be found, fans of the series will love what they see.

That's because the clip reveals the protagonist of the game, and it's none other than Ciri, the adopted daughter of everyone's favorite witcher, Geralt of Rivia. Thematically, the clip is similar to The Witcher 3's excellent "Killing Monsters" trailer. Ciri arrives to save a young woman from a horrible monster, only for human ignorance and superstition to undo her good deed.

CD Projekt did not share a release date for The Witcher 4, nor did the studio say what platforms the game would arrive on. However, it has previously said it was making the game in Unreal Engine 5, and if you look hard enough, a footnote at the bottom says the trailer was pre-rendered in UE5 on an unannounced "NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU."