YouTube now lets you offload your playlist curation to AI

After releasing a feature to detect and label AI-generated videos, YouTube has released a new feature that will let you arrange videos using... AI. With the new "Your custom feed" feature, you can build personalized playlists based on your interests, hobbies and daily routines simply by entering a prompt. That can then be pinned to the top of your homepage so you can jump back in quickly.

To use the feature, tap on the "Your custom feed" chip at the top of your home page. Then, enter a prompt to describe what you want the playlist to be about. Google gives a few examples like "15-minute HIIT workouts that don't need any equipment and zero jumping" and "deep-dive tech podcasts to learn more about using AI for work." You can edit your prompt anytime from the text box at the top of your custom feed to generate a new space.

YouTube isn't the first with an AI prompt feature, as Spotify released its Prompted Playlist tool for music and podcasts earlier this year. YouTube's custom feed feature is now rolling out to signed-in viewers in the US on mobile or desktop in English — just make sure your YouTube search and watch history are turned on in your account settings.