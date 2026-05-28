Spotify adds playlist folders, bulk editing and background downloads

Spotify is updating its mobile app with new playlist tools for organization and bulk edits, as well as the ability to have songs and podcasts download in the background for offline playback. The new features are a departure from the streaming service's recent focus on AI additions, like the ability to generate personalized podcasts or create AI-produced covers and remixes of songs.

Perfect for anyone with a lot of playlists, Spotify is porting the ability to create playlist folders from the desktop version of its app to the mobile version. Folders can be arranged and named whatever you choose, and it's also possible to place folders inside of other folders if you have a specific organization structure in mind. To make editing your individual playlists easier, Spotify is also making it possible to move or remove multiple songs or podcasts from a playlist at the same time. Bulk editing works with your Spotify queue, too, if you want to change or rearrange what you're planning to listen to next.

We support extremely organized listening habits around here 🤝📂 Which update are you trying first? pic.twitter.com/jc2T7O0On7 — Spotify (@Spotify) May 28, 2026

If you prefer to just put a playlist or album on shuffle and forget about it, you'll have a new option in the mobile version of the Spotify app. Via a new reshuffle button, Spotify can create a new sequence of songs to listen to if you think your current shuffled playlist or album has gotten stale. The mobile app now also supports background downloads, so you can start a download, go do something else on your phone and your podcasts and music will be ready to listen to when you come back.

Spotify says playlists folders and bulk playlist editing are available now for all users globally. The ability to bulk edit your Spotify queue, use background downloads and reshuffle is currently limited to Premium subscribers.