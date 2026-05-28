Slate EV truck pre-orders will open on June 24

Slate just revealed that pre-orders for its upcoming all-electric truck open up on June 24. Consumers will be able to finalize configurations and lock in a delivery window by plopping down $300. However, it's non-refundable. This will only be available to folks who have already handed over $50 as a "reservation fee."

Final pricing will be revealed on that date, likely directly to buyers as they go through the configuration process. When these barebones trucks were first announced, a key selling point was their $20,000 price. However, that figure assumed a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. Trump got rid of that, so the cost is currently up in the air. The company says that it'll likely start in "the mid-twenties." However, it also says that the "price is subject to change" for the US market.

The Slate is a truck that's designed to be budget-friendly. With that in mind, the entry-level version is called the Blank Slate and doesn't have much by way of creature comforts. It ships with heating and AC, but just about everything else must be purchased separately as an accessory. The company is offering more than 100 accessories, including power windows, roof racks and stereo systems. That's right. This thing ships with crank windows.

There are also numerous design-based accessories, including paint colors, fender flares, bumper guards and a whole lot more. In other words, the price will easily tick up. The SUV conversion kit is expected to cost $5,000.

Jeff Bezos is a key investor here, despite recently losing representation on the company's board of directors. Slate has boasted of over 160,000 reservations for the truck, but that costs just $50 and is refundable. We'll have to wait and see how the actual pre-order window goes.