ThermoWorks' Gravitas scale has a detachable display and a 20-minute memory

ThermoWorks may be a company more known for its food thermometers, but it's putting that reputation for supreme accuracy on the line in a new category. With the Gravitas, ThermoWorks is debuting its first scale, designed for precision measurements in the kitchen that are backed by the company's rigorous testing and certified calibration. With the venture into uncharted territory, the Gravitas's design and memory may outshine its accuracy though.

The main feature of the Gravitas is a fully wireless, removable display so things like large bowls don't block your measurements. The backlit display can be easily pulled off the base and placed in a more convenient spot. What's more, its large digits, 180-degree auto rotation and integrated magnets give you even more options for placement. A 2.4GHz RF connection provides the wireless connectivity, which means you don't have to worry about Bluetooth or Wi-Fi pairing.

Another standout aspect of the Gravitas is its 20-minute memory. The scale will go into standby mode after five minutes of inactivity, but don't be concerned about losing your last measurement. In this mode, the scale can remember the last reading for up to 15 minutes. Long battery life is also on the spec sheet: The Gravitas base unit can last 300 hours on its four AA batteries, and the display can run up to 350 hours on two AAs. The entire setup is IP66 rated and the measuring plate can be removed and washed by hand.

In terms of performance, the Gravitas can measure to the tenth of a gram and to the thousandth of an ounce. NIST-traceable certified calibration backs ThermoWorks' promise that the scale is accurate to within 0.7 grams. And as far was a weight limit goes, you're fine to measure loads up to 11 pounds (5kg).

The Gravitas is available for pre-order now for $119 in charcoal, red, white, blue and yellow colors.