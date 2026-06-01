AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card is now available to purchase

AMD just released the Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card globally after it came out in China last year. The GRE stands for "Golden Rabbit Edition," though sometimes it's referred to as the "Great Radeon Edition." This mid-range GPU costs $549.

The RX 9070 is designed to offer PC players a budget-friendly entry point into 1440p gaming. It features 12GB of video memory and full support for the company's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4.1 (FSR 4.1) upscaling technology. It was built on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture, which features enhanced AI compute acceleration and next-gen ray tracing capabilities.

That leaves an opening in the market for AMD, as PC gamers still very much exist. The AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE is an iterative refresh of the pre-existing Radeon 9070, which we called one of the "best midrange GPUs from AMD in years."

It looks like a decent bit of kit for the money, and it's always nice seeing graphics cards being sold to assist with gaming and not to exclusively train AI. NVIDIA isn't quite as active in the gaming space since it started seeing all of that AI money. To that end, more than 90 percent of that company's revenue comes from its data center segment.