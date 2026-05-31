The Alienware AW3926QW is the world's first 39-inch 5K OLED monitor with an RGB stripe panel

Alienware has made some of our favorite OLED monitors in recent years. But at Computex, the company revealed a new high-end option that it says is the "most ambitious display" it's ever made.

Equipped with a fresh panel from LG, Alienware says the AW3926QW is the world's first 39-inch 5K OLED monitor featuring RGB stripe tech. The big upgrade this monitor brings is that it allows for excellent peak brightness (up to 1,300 nits) and a speedy refresh rate (up to 330Hz) along with the superior contrast and vivid hues you expect from an OLED monitor, but with improved clarity when displaying text. This is a big deal because one of the issues with current typical QD-OLED (and some WOLED) displays is that their sub-pixel layout often produces color fringing around words and numbers (especially on smaller font sizes) that can make things look a bit blurry or soft. Unfortunately, this means that while these kinds of monitors look great when playing games or watching movies, they aren't ideal for general productivity, which makes using them as your primary display less appealing. But thanks to LG's latest panel, Alienware's new monitor should look great no matter what kind of work or gaming you're doing.

Dell/Alienware

On top of that, the AW3926QW packs a slick design with a more subtle 1500R curve along with certifications for Dolby Atmos and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. It also supports dual mode functionality, so it can switch between its native 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,160) at up to 165Hz or 1080p at 330Hz for playing competitive shooters like Counter-Strike 2. Additionally, if you plan on using this display with multiple PCs, there's a very handy built-in KVM and a USB-C port with up to 90 watts of passthrough charging. Ports include a DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC while the monitor supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. And just like Alienware's previous OLED monitors, you also get a three-year warranty that includes burn-in detection.

Unfortunately, Alienware hasn't announced official pricing for the AW3926QW just yet, but you can bet it won't be cheap (think well above $1,000). So if you're interested you better reserve a decent chunk of change for when it arrives sometime in late June.

Dell/Alienware

Alternatively, if you want something a touch smaller, there's also the 34-inch AW3426DW, which is the long awaited update to its predecessor from 2022. It features a QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel with up to 1,300 nits of brightness (up from 1,000), a new anti-reflective coating (instead of standard glossy), VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification (up from True Black 400) and a slightly faster 280Hz refresh rate (up from 240Hz). This monitor is slated to come out a bit later in July, but like the Alienware 39, there's no official pricing just yet.

Dell/Alienware

Thankfully, if you're in the market for something more affordable, Alienware has two other budget-friendly options joining the AW2726DM from earlier this spring. Starting at $300 and $400 respectively, the Alienware 32 (AW3226DM) and Alienware 34 (AW3426DWM) offer two different aspect ratios for QHD gaming. The 32-inch model sports a traditional 16:9 panel with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, while the 34-inch version features an ultra-wide 3,440 x 1,440 setup. But aside from that, they share a bunch of specs including a 240Hz refresh rate, support for AMD FreeSync and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Granted, these figures aren't quite as impressive as the more premium displays above, but for half or even a third of the price, they look like very intriguing options for anyone on a budget, which is pretty much all of us in today's economy. Both monitors are expected to go on sale in June.